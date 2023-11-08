Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 to go on floors in January next year

The highly anticipated fifth installment of Housefull 5 is all set to go on floors. As per Pinkvilla, Housefull 5 is set to begin filming on January 15, 2024. The project is headed by the franchise's poster boy Akshay Kumar and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.A source close to the development said, "They both have cracked a subject that doesn't just do justice to the world of this mad cap comedy, but also raises the stakes. The core plot is locked and the pre-production is in progress to take the film on floors with the first schedule from January 15."Reportedly, the film's casting is still in progress and as of now, Riteish Deshmukh has been roped in by the makers.

In June, Akshay Kumar took to X and announced 'Housefull 5'. Sharing the announcement poster, Akshay wrote, "Get ready for five times the madness! Bringing to you all Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024 (sic).

Fans of Akshay Kumar expressed excitement for Housefull 5 but also asked for an update on Hera Pheri 3. “What about Hera Pheri 3,” wrote one. “Bhai Hera Pheri 3 lao,” wrote another. Hailing Akshay for his comic timing, a fan wrote, “Comedy King is back.” A fan also came up with a suggestion, “Akshay Kumar sir Kartik Aaryan ko bhi dal do Housefull 5 mai please it's request (please take Kartik Aaryan in Housefull 5).” A comment also read: “4 part toh ak dm gajab aaye hein .... bss ab 5th ka intzaar h (4 parts were amazing, now the wait for the 5th part begins).”Housefull (2010) had Akshay and Riteish along with Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey among the star cast. Housefull 2 (2012) had John Abraham among the lead cast along with Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and late Rishi Kapoor. Housefull 3 (2016) had Abhishek Bachchan stepping in alongwith Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. Housefull 4 (2019) remains the most recent and had almost a new cast alongwith Akshay and Ritiesh. They included Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.