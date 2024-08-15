Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu celebrate 5 years of 'Mission Mangal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : It's been five years since the release of 'Mission Mangal', featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon, and Sharman Joshi.

Taking to her Instagram story, Taapsee Pannu re-shared the film's production house Hope Productions poster.

Sharing the film's poster, she wrote, "Celebrating 5 years of #MissionMangal with another release with Akshay Kumar, another beautiful ensemble cast and another gem of a film #KhelKhelMein."

Akshay re-shared Taapsee's post to mark this day.

Directed by Jagan Shakti

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

The space drama was released on 15 August, alongside John Abraham's 'Batla House', and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Talking about Akshay and Taapsee's recent release, 'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein redefines the comedy-drama genre, offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.

The film also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

