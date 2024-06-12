Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's 'Khel Khel Mein' to now release on Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : The release date of 'Khel Khel Mein' has been changed

Starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan, the comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was earlier supposed to be released in September.

Announcing the Independence Day release date of the film, Taapsee took to Instagram and wrote, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres."

She also shared a picture with the team of 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah,Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement.

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

