Akshay Kumar teases a murder mystery with a comic spin in 'Housefull 5' teaser

Mumbai, April 30 As the 'Housefull' franchise celebrates its 15th anniversary on April 30, the makers have unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for the fifth installment of the hit comedy series.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film promises to deliver even more laughter, chaos, and family-friendly fun with a star-studded ensemble cast. The teaser offers a thrilling preview of the film's incredible lineup, featuring some of Bollywood's biggest names. Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen. Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir, ensuring a fun-filled and action-packed experience for audiences.

This time, the plot takes an intriguing turn, with a killer on the loose and a web of suspense surrounding the mystery. The film will take an unexpected turn with the introduction of a killer, adding a thrilling twist to the storyline.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, “15 Years Ago Today... The Madness Began! India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy... but a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of #Housefull5. #Housefull5 releases in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!”

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, "Housefull 5" marks the reunion of Abhishek, Akshay , and Riteish , who last appeared together in "Housefull 3." While Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise from the start, Abhishek added his comedic charm to the third film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 6, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor