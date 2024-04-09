Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff embrace spiritual sojourn at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : In a blend of spiritual reverence and promotional fervour, Bollywood stalwarts Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took a momentous pause from their bustling schedules to offer prayers at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

The visit comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of their film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' set to hit screens this Eid.

The duo, adorned in traditional attire, graced the temple premises as they sought blessings for the success of their cinematic venture.

The actors, extending greetings on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri, shared glimpses of their visit on social media platforms.

In an Instagram post, Akshay expressed gratitude for the divine experience and conveyed heartfelt wishes for the festive season.

"Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. Aur Haan, Navaratri, Gudi Padwa or Ugadi ki dher sari shubhkamnaayein. May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones!" the caption read.

In a recent announcement, the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' team revealed a slight delay in the film's release, pushing it by a day to coincide with Eid celebrations in India on April 11.

Akshay, via Instagram, conveyed Eid greetings in advance, urging fans to mark their calendars for the family entertainer.

"Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas," wrote Akshay.

As anticipation builds for the Eid release, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of comedy, camaraderie, and familial bonds, promising a cinematic treat for movie buffs across the globe.

