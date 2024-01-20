Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff look intense in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' first-look poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the poster which he captioned, "Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Twffjr8ij/

The first look poster of the action film features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar with intense looks and guns in their hands.

While Akshay opted for a moustache in the poster, the 'Heropanti' actor is seen in a clean-shaven look.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

The makers will be unveiling the film's official teaser on January 24.

Soon after the 'Housefull' actor shared the poster, his fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Our Hero is Back in his fav action avtar," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Superb bade miya chote miya."

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' marks Tiger's first collaboration with the 'Brothers' actor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

The film has been shot in unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas earlier said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements of this mass entertainer to the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Apart from this, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', in the action thriller film 'Sky Force' and in the comedy film 'Welcome..To The Jungle'.

