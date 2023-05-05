Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ locks Eid 2024 as release date

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has reportedly locked the release date. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film is set to hit cinemas on the occasion of Eid in 2024, which means, it will be an April 10 or April 11 release. Pooja Entertainment decided the Eid weekend to be the apt time for the movie.

The film stars ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar and current generation action-star Tiger Shroff, showing explosive gun battles and stunning hand-to-hand combats. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist and Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is backed by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. This will mark the third Eid release for Zafar after ‘Sultan’ and ‘Bharat’ and the report revealed that this delay will give the makers adequate time for the post-production.