Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, celebs extend warm wishes to PM Modi on his birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 today, Bollywood celebs extended their warm wishes to him on social media.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture with PM Narendra Modi from the PMO house.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work...just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday@narendramodiji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."

In the picture, both seem to be lost in the conversation.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared pictures from a meeting with PM Modi along with a caption, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also posted a video of PM Modi delivering a speech. He captioned the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cil1o3DM_D1/

"Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji! Happy birthday and congratulations to you! May God grant you long and healthy age! You're trying to uphold every responsibility you take under oath and will continue for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi! #India #BirthdayWishes," he wrote.

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Emergency' dropped a sweet message for PM Modi on her Insta stories.

The actor shared an old picture of herself with PM Modi from an event. She wrote, "Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey... we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that's why I call you an Avatar... blessed to have you as our leader."

'Bholaa' actor Ajay Devgn also extended birthday wishes on his Twitter handle. The actor shared a picture with a caption. "Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership inspires and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir."

In the picture, all smiles as Ajay was seen sitting with PM Modi on a round table while the actor could be seen with a book in hand.

Prime Minister Modi has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor