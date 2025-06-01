Akshay Kumar To Kunal Kemmu To Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Actors We Want To See More Of In This Genre

Every actor has that one role — that sweet spot — where talent, timing, and tone align perfectly. It’s the kind of performance that stays with you long after the credits roll. And while we love seeing our favourite stars experiment, sometimes we just want more of the magic they’ve already mastered. Here’s a list of Bollywood actors we’re craving to see again, exactly where they shine best:

Kunal Kemmu as the Dark Horse Villain

With Malang and Kalank, Kunal Kemmu shed his boy-next-door image and stepped into a gritty, menacing avatar — and owned it. There’s something electric about his controlled intensity that deserves a full-fledged villain arc again. More of this edgy, layered Kunal, please.

Akshay Kumar in Slapstick Madness

No one does high-octane chaos better than Akshay Kumar. We’re talking peak Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Phir ​Hera Pheri energy — unfiltered, uninhibited, and utterly hilarious. It’s been too long since we saw Akki let loose in a madcap comedy, and frankly, the genre misses him.

Sidharth Malhotra in a Charming Rom-Com

We know he can play the brooding action hero (Shershaah proved that). But there’s something irresistibly endearing about Sid in a rom-com. Student of the Year, Baar Baar Dekho — he brought the charm, the chemistry, and the clean-boy appeal. Romantic comedies need a leading man like him again.

Varun Dhawan in Character-Driven Dramas

While Varun has delivered on the massy front, it’s his performances in Badlapur and October that made critics and audiences take notice. There’s depth in him waiting to be tapped — in roles that are raw, nuanced, and stripped of formula. We want to see him stretch those acting muscles again.

Ranveer Singh in Grand Period Dramas

When Ranveer steps into history — whether as Bajirao or Alauddin Khilji — it’s cinematic gold. His flair for drama, combined with his uninhibited intensity, makes him tailor-made for larger-than-life period roles. We’d love to see him helm another epic saga rooted in India’s rich past.