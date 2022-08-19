Akshay Kumar to play a cop in 'Cuttputlli'

Akshay Kumar is all set to bring another cop thriller Cuttputlli to the audience.The maker of the upcoming film Cuttputlli recently unveiled the first-ever teaser. The teaser is a video montage with several motion stills from the forthcoming thriller. The teaser hinted at a cop drama with unresolved mystery as Kumar fights against a serial killer. The text in the teaser read, "Power nahin... mind game hain...". The movie will also see Rakul Preet and Sargun Mehta play pivotal roles. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films in his kitty. While the actor is currently gearing up for Cuttputlli, he will soon star in the upcoming film Ram Setu, which is slated to release in October, this year. Apart from these, the actor also has Mission Cinderella, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, Selfiee, Gorkha and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.