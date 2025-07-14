Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Attend Day 5 of England vs India 3rd Test at Lord’s (Watch Video)

Actor Akshay Kumar and former actor-author Twinkle Khanna were spotted in the stands at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Monday during Day 5 of the third Test between England and India. The couple was seated next to former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Akshay wore a neutral-toned suit paired with a white T-shirt, while Twinkle chose a pink outfit. Photos and videos of the couple cheering for Team India quickly went viral on social media.

On the workfront, Akshay will soon be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. His upcoming projects include Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. Some of these films are still under production.

Meanwhile, on the field, India began the day as slight favourites while chasing a modest target. However, England pacer Jofra Archer shifted the momentum with two key wickets. He first dismissed Rishabh Pant with a sharp delivery that hit the stumps, then removed Washington Sundar to add pressure on the visitors.

Skipper Ben Stokes also made an impact by dismissing the well-set KL Rahul. England had already taken control late on Day 4 after removing four Indian batters in quick succession. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill and nightwatchman Akash Deep fell cheaply as India faltered in the chase.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1. Both teams are pushing hard to take the lead in the crucial Lord’s Test.