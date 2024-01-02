Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna with kids return to Mumbai from New Year's vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Actor Akshay Kumar along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara on Tuesday returned to Mumbai from their New Year's vacay.

The family was seen arriving at an airport in Mumbai.

However, Akshay and Twinkle also posed in front of the paps stationed outside the airport.

The 'Housefull' actor donned a white t-shirt paired with beige pants. He accessorized his look with a beige hat and black shades.

Twinkle, on the other hand, wore a grey casual outfit. She tied her hair into a bun.

Recently, Twinkle shared a few glimpses from their Maldives vacation.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and a daughter Nitara, 11.

Twinkle is the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter. She shares her birthday with her dad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16.

Apart from that, he also has 'Welcome..To The Jungle', 'Sky Force', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

