Akshay Kumar, Twinkle wish their son Aarav on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's firstborn Aarav turns 21 on Friday.

Celebrating his son's birthday, Akshay took to Instagram and penned down a note for Aarav. Along with his son’s picture, Akshay wrote, “Hi mere angrez puttar…the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you’d always be the li’l one who’d jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you’ve been doing already ;) Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxNen7EtyJd/

Twinkle also took to Instagram and wrote, “All of 21 and technically a grown man!

Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxNSYRrI9MH/?img_index=2

She added, “You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:). Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you.”

In the picture the mother-son duo can be seen smiling for the camera. The second picture showcased a throwback picture of Aarav.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in ‘OMG 2’ which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Grand Bharat Rescue’ alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. He will also be seen in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor