Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor engage in fun thumb fight and hand wrestling

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Actor Vaani Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein' dropped a fun video with her co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Vaani dropped a video where the two can be seen engaging in a playful thumb war and hand wrestling game.

The light-hearted moment captures the two actors enjoying a friendly competition. Vaani, despite her efforts, struggles to win against the calm and composed Akshay, who eventually lets her win with ease.

Earlier this month, the trailer for 'Khel Khel Mein' was unveiled.

Akshay took to his Instagram account to share the exciting trailer with his fans and captioned the post, "Khel khel mein dosti aur pyaar ka rang chadega, masti aur mazaak, sab kuch milega! #KhelKhelMein trailer out now. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024."

The trailer of 'Khel Khel Mein' opens by introducing everyone to the plot, which centres around seven friends who gather for a dinner party and end up playing a game in a room. All of them surrender their phones, after which the secrets and lies begin to unravel, exposing hidden truths about each other.

Akshay Kumar along with Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, delighted fans by recreating the iconic dance steps from their film Heyy Babyy and blending them with moves from 'Hauli Hauli,' a new song from his upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein.'

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Tees Maar Khan' actor dropped a fun-filled reel featuring the trio. Their energetic performance brought a nostalgic touch, celebrating their past collaboration while teasing their new project.

Along with the video, Akshay added a caption. "When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli. We had a blast doing this khel khel mein, now you guys create your reels with your friends on #HauliHauli, share with us and we'll reshare the best ones. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August, 2024."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre". The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal are also a part of it.

