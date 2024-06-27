Akshay Kumar Was The First One....: Vashu Bhagnani Opens Up On Bollywood's Support Towards Pooja Entertainment

Akshay Kumar is a celebrated name in the film industry for all the right reasons. While he is a man who knows his craft very well, he is a thorough gentleman and a professional too. His recent assurance to producer Vashu Bhagnani also proves that Akshay is a man with a golden heart. With regards to the fake news that surfaced about Pooja Entertainment shutting down and the building being sold off, recently, Akshay was the first one to call Vashuji.

Talking about the same, Vashu Bhagnani shares, "Akshay was the first person to call me and say not worry, and let him know if there was anything to do. He lent his unconditional support. I also got calls from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and also my old friend David Dhawan. I am really moved by everyone, they are people who stick by you."

Calling the industry his first love. He said, "I love the film industry, it is my jaan.

There are still very emotional people in this industry who stick by you through thick and thin."

For those who don't know, a few reports that were circulating late suggested that Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani-owned Pooja Entertainment was shutting down. They had sold off the office premises due to non-payment of dues and to clear off debts worth Rs 250 crores. It was also reported that more than 80% of the staff was laid off.

However, putting all these rumors to rest, producer Vashu Bhagnani stated that the building is undergoing redevelopment. It had been planned for a year and a half. And that all other reports about Pooja Entertainment are not true.

Pooja Entertainment is one of the oldest production companies, they have backed films like Coolie No.1 m, Hero No. 1 BellBottom, Biwi No. 1 , Faaltu, Jawani Jaaneman, Rehan Hai Dil Mein , etc. They own some of the biggest IPs, and are into other businesses as well, including real estate.