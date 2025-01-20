Akshay Kumar’s First Look as Lord Shiva in ‘Kannappa’ with Trishul and Damru is Fiercely Intense

The first look of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva from the upcoming pan-Indian film Kannappa was revealed on Monday.In the poster, Akshay is seen standing on rocks, holding a trishul in one hand and a damarukam in the other. His appearance as Lord Shiva has impressed fans, making him a perfect choice for the role. This film also marks Akshay’s Telugu debut.

Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa🏹. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!#LordShivaॐ #HarHarMahadevॐpic.twitter.com/OclB6u18TH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2025

Kannappa, starring Manchu Vishnu in the lead role, will be released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. This is the second time that Akshay will be seen playing Lord Shiva on screen. Earlier, he played the role in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Oh My God 2. Akshay shared the poster on X with a caption that read, "Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya (sic)!"

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and features actor Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The film is about one of the biggest Lord Shiva's devotees named Kannappa. It also stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, along with R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukundan, Arput Ranka, Kaushal Manda and Devaraj, among others.he film is being made on a big budget, and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Produced by Vishnu's father and legendary actor Mohan Babu, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 25.



