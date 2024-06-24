Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Tribute: Sarfira Actor Plants 300 Saplings In Memory of His Late Parents In Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, alongside Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, spearheaded a significant tree plantation drive in Mumbai, aiming to boost environmental sustainability. The event, organized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in partnership with The Tree Authority, Fit Mumbai, and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, saw the planting of 390 trees, including 300 Bahawa trees along the Western Express Highway near Kherwadi. This initiative holds special significance for Akshay Kumar, as it is a tribute to his late parents, Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia. Joining him in this green endeavor were prominent figures such as Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Deputy Commissioner Vishvas Mote, and Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer of the MEGA Foundation.

VIDEO | Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar planted 300 saplings in memory of his parents Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia in Kherwadi area of Mumbai.



"We have plans to put these sapling along the highway. I spent my childhood here. I used to live here with my parents. I am blessed to… pic.twitter.com/f0dhHUv7pU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2024

Stars like Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anupam Kher, Bappi Lahiri, Ajay Devgn with son Yug Devgn, Sonu Nigam, Sangram Singh, Ranvir Shorey with son Haroon Shorey, Rohit Shetty, and Ayesha Jhulka have previously participated in similar BMC-MEGA initiatives. Akshay Kumar’s participation in this event not only honors the memory of his parents but also encourages citizens to engage in activities that benefit both their health and the environment.

"We have plans to put these sapling along the highway. I spent my childhood here. I used to live here with my parents. I am blessed to have planted saplings here. When I came to know that saplings will be planted, I decided to contribute." said, Kumar. The tree plantation ceremony, which commenced at 9:00 AM, saw Kumar planting 300 Bahawa trees. Aside from his environmental endeavors, Akshay Kumar has a busy lineup of upcoming projects, including "Sarfira," "Khel Khel Mein," "Singham Again," "Kannappa," "Jolly LLB 3," "Welcome To The Jungle," and more, showcasing his commitment to both cinema and community service.