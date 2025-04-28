Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Surges on Day 10

Akshaya Kumar, Annanya Pandey film Kesari Chapter 2 is getting all the love they deserve. Slowly film is getting its numbers on tracks. According to film critic Taran Adarsh Kesari Chapter 2 performed exceptionally well on its second Friday, almost equaling its first Friday earnings (Rs 7.84 crore), which was boosted by a holiday. This is unusual. The film's impressive 77.78% growth on its second Saturday suggests it will continue to do well. A strong Sunday performance should push its total earnings beyond Rs 65 crore. The film, which runs for 2 hours and 14 minutes, is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book, "The Case That Shook the Empire."

Kesari chapter 2 is a adaption of Jallianwala massacre case that shook the British crown. The story delves into the life of eminent barrister C Sankaran Nair, which has been portrayed by the lead actor Akshay Kumar, in the light of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in 1919.

Kesari 2, produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, stars R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley, the British Empire's lawyer who challenges C Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill, India's first female lawyer, showcasing her acting versatility compared to her past roles.