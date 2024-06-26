Akshay Kumar’s martial art trainees find jobs in IT Dept

Mumbai, June 26 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is over the moon that students from his martial arts academy got placed in the Income Tax (IT) Department in Mumbai.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he posted pictures posing alongside the newly appointed students holding their appointment orders.

The “Khiladi” of Bollywood said that he is “immensely happy”.

He captioned the image: “I’m immensely happy that Kudo, the martial art my company has been providing training for, has been recognised for appointment under Sports quota.”

“Just look at the smile of my students when they get their appointment letters from the Income Tax Department in Mumbai. Made me so emotional and so proud,” added the actor.

The 56-year-old star, who has been in the industry for over three decades, as himself trained in several martial art forms such as Karate, Taekwondo and Muay Thai, is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

After starting his career in 1991 with “Saugandh”, he featured in several genres of film. He paved the path for himself with the “Khiladi” series. He was then seen in movies including “Mohra”, “Dhadkan”, “Andaaz”, Namastey London”, “Hera Pheri” franchise, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Singh Is Kinng”, “Ajnabee”, “Garam Masala”, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”, “Rowdy Rathore”, “Kesari” and “Sooryavanshi” to name a few.

On June 24, Akshay joined Mumbai’s tree plantation drive to honour his late parents Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, by participating in a tree plantation drive in Mumbai.

Looking forward, the actor, whose latest release was "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" with Tiger Shroff, will next appear in 'Sarfira'.

The film showcases the journey of Veer Mhatre whose main goal is to introduce low-cost aviation carriers.

It is inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan. “Sarfira” is a remake of star Suriya’s Tamil hit film "Soorarai Pottru".

