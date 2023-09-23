Akshay Kumar's ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ on Saturday announced the film’s trailer release date.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar dropped a new motion poster of the film which he captioned, “One man defied the odds in 1989! #MissionRaniganjTrailer out on Monday, 25th September. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October!”

Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the official trailer of the film will be out on September 24.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Recently, the makers unveiled the track ‘Jalsa 2.0’ which received good responses from the fans.

Sung and lyrics penned by Satinder Sartaaj. Akshay and Parineeti dressed in Punjabi attire. The duo can be seen performing Bhangra on catchy desi beats.

Mission Raniganj’ helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

The film is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar’s next ‘Thank you for Coming’.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

