Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj to have early OTT premiere after box office failure

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj has proved to be a box office dud of epic proportions as the lifetime collections in India will be under Rs. 65 crore.Due to lack of audience, several shows of the film have been cancelled in a few circuits. And to minimize the losses, producers of 'Samrat Prithviraj' have decided on a different plan for its digital release. According to reports now, Yash Raj Films has opted for an early premiere for Samrat Prithviraj on Amazon Prime Video. The movie might hit the OTT world in a span of just four weeks.



According a Bollywood Hungama, the box office failure of the film will lead to its early OTT premiere. A trade source told the publication, "For their entire 2022 slate, YRF has kept an open ended contract with prices locked for four weeks and 8 weeks. If a film fails, the production house will opt for a 4 week window and if it continues to do well in theatre, the premiere date will be extended to expand the theatrical revenue. Samrat Prithviraj is now zeroed in to premiere in four weeks." Jayeshbhai Jordaar also premiered on Amazon Prime in a span of just 4 weeks. amrat Prithviraj, written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is based on the life and times of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.