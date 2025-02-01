Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' becomes first movie to cross Rs 100 crore at box office this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : The high-flying action thriller 'Sky Force' has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore threshold, becoming the first film of 2025 to reach this mark.

The film starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the same and wrote, "#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100 cr milestone [on Day 8]... The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total."

By the second Friday, 'Sky Force' had earned an additional Rs 4.60 crore, taking its total to Rs 104.30 crore.

The film earned Rs 99.70 crore in the opening week and continued to perform well in its second week.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC is the only Indian Air Force officer to posthumously receive the Maha Vir Chakra.

Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

