Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3' to have a grand dance number?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : This December Akshay Kumar is all set to come up with the star-studded 'Welcome 3'.

Officially titled 'Welcome to the Jungle', the film features Akshay alongside renowned names such as Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika.

As fans are eagerly waiting for the third part, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film more special.

As per the information shared by the film's team, the movie will have a grand dance number, featuring as many as 30 stars and 500 dancers.

The song has been composed by Anand Raj Anand, with the dance choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

On his birthday last year, Akshay shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor