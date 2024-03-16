Akshay leaves Tiger Shroff hanging mid-air; fans call it 'moye moye' moment

Mumbai, March 16 Actor Akshay Kumar, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming action drama ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ (BMCM), has shared a fun video with his co-star Tiger Shroff, leaving the fans in splits of their bromance.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram, where he has 67.9 million followers, and shared a Reel video, which shows Akshay, who is wearing a black shirt and matching cargo pants, jumping and Tiger holding him from behind.

Akshay says, "ab tu kar". Then Tiger gears up to jump, and Akshay stands behind him. Tiger asks him: "Aap pakad loge na? Ready? Pakka na...I am jumping."

To which Akshay says in an irritated tone, "Haan bhai pakad lunga yaar", Tiger again says, "ready", and jumps, but Akshay moves out in an annoyed manner.

The video ends with Tiger jumping, and Akshay exiting the room, and the tune of the track 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' plays in the backdrop.

The video is captioned: "Chote, ready?"

The Reel left the fans laughing, and cheering up for the actors.

One wrote: "Tiger be like-Moye Moye", another said: "moye moye ho gaya".

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in theatres on Eid in April.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor