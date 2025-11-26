Akshay Oberoi Confirms Being Part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Magnum Opus King says "My Checklist is Complete"

Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially confirmed his involvement in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated magnum opus King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which marks a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, has already become one of the most buzzed-about projects in Bollywood. This marks Akshay’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand post Fighter and their OTT series, Flesh

Expressing his excitement, Akshay Oberoi shared, “It’s a dream come true, my checklist is complete now that I’ve got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him. Growing up, Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my biggest inspirations not just as an actor, but as someone who redefined charisma and hard work in Indian cinema. To be a part of a film that stars him feels surreal. I’ve admired his discipline, his energy, and his generosity as a performer for years, and to finally experience that in person is something I’ll always cherish. Also Sid and Mamta are like family to me now in this industry and when Siddharth called me to be part of this magnum opus, i had to jump in and immediately said yes. My association with them is truly special. I’m soaking in every moment and learning as much as I can from him on set.”

Akshay, who has steadily built a diverse and acclaimed body of work across genres, continues to make bold choices that balance both commercial and performance-driven cinema. With King, he joins a stellar ensemble in what promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.