Akshay Oberoi Describes the Sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari as a “Fun Joint Family Experience”

Actor Akshay Oberoi, currently shooting for the much-anticipated rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has opened up about the vibrant and lively atmosphere on set. Filming in the beautiful locales of Jaipur and Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Akshay is working alongside a stellar cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. The film, produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, and directed by Shashank Khaitan, has turned the set into what Akshay describes as a "large, fun joint family." Akshay credits his director, Shashank Khaitan, for fostering such a positive atmosphere on set. Shashank brings in people who are joyful and caring, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. Akshay believes that the warmth and unity of the team stem from Shashank's friendly, inclusive approach.

Speaking about his experience on set, Akshay shared, “Working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience. It feels less like a film set and more like being part of a big, fun joint family and for this all credit goes to Shashank. We eat together, chat together, have fun banters, and even work out together. The energy is so positive and collaborative, which really makes long hours on set enjoyable. Whether it’s grabbing a meal between shots or sharing fitness tips with Varun and the others, there’s this great sense of camaraderie that just makes the entire experience feel special. I’ve been in Rajasthan for a while now, and being surrounded by such talented and fun co-stars like Varun, Jhanvi, Sanya, Rohit, and Maniesh, under the expert direction of Shashank, has been nothing short of amazing. I’m grateful to Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for bringing all of us together for this project—it’s shaping up to be a wonderful film, and I’m sure the audience will feel the same joy that we’re experiencing on set.”

