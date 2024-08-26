Akshay Oberoi Gears Up for a New Action Role, Goes Back to His Fighter Fitness Regime

Following his critically acclaimed performance as jet fighter pilot in the blockbuster film "Fighter," Akshay Oberoi is set to take on another challenging action role. With his portrayal in "Fighter" earning rave reviews and opening doors to significant roles with major production houses, Oberoi is committed to raising the bar for his upcoming project.

Akshay has resumed and gone back to the intense workout regimen that he used for the prep for Fighter to prepare for his next untitled action film, slated to begin production in the third quarter of this year. The role requires Oberoi to undergo rigorous weight training to gain muscle mass and transform his physique to fit the character's demanding nature. Known for his discipline and dedication to fitness, Oberoi is embracing the challenge and pushing his boundaries.

In a recent statement, Akshay Oberoi shared, "The journey with 'Fighter' was incredible, and I am grateful for the overwhelming response to my role as fighter pilot. It was a physically demanding role, and the discipline I maintained during that time has stayed with me. As I prepare for my next action film, I am back in the gym, focusing on an intensive and rigorous training schedule. This new role requires a different kind of physicality, and I am excited to push myself further and explore new dimensions of action on screen. It's all about challenging myself and bringing something fresh and unique to the audience."