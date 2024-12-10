Akshay Oberoi: I’ve never been very savvy when it comes to social media

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is set to star alongside Ashnoor Kaur in the upcoming film “Kisko Tha Pata”, has shared his thoughts on working with the young internet sensation and said that he has never been very savvy when it comes to social media.

Reflecting on his experience working with Ashnoor, Akshay shared, "Working with Ashnoor Kaur has been truly inspiring. She brings not only immense talent and energy to the set but also a deep understanding of how to leverage social media as a powerful tool.”

“Her massive online presence and technical expertise in navigating social media platforms have taught me so much about how actors today are using these mediums to connect with fans, market their projects, and build their personal brand."

He added: “I’ll admit, I’ve never been very savvy when it comes to social media. I lack the technical know-how and, to an extent, the understanding of how to use it as an effective marketing tool.”

The actor said that watching Ashnoor made him realise just how much the industry has evolved.

“The current generation of actors knows exactly how to harness the power of these platforms to stay relevant, create sustainable careers, and build their brand value in a way that resonates with audiences."

Akshay continued that for someone like him, who grew up focusing solely on performance and storytelling, this has been a whole new perspective.

“It’s not just about the craft anymore; it’s about how you present yourself to the world. I deeply admire how Ashnoor and others in her generation balance their creative work with the strategic use of social media to amplify their reach and sustain their presence in such a competitive industry.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with someone so dynamic and forward-thinking, and I look forward to learning more from her as we go."

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, Kisko Tha Pata is a romantic drama featuring Akshay Oberoi and Ashnoor Kaur in pivotal roles. The film delves into themes of love, obsession, and self-discovery.

