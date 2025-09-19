Akshay Oberoi Jets off to Poland to be Part of Shah Rukh Khan’s King: Reports

Actor Akshay Oberoi has set the internet buzzing after sharing a story on his social media, revealing that he is off to Poland. What caught everyone’s attention is that the destination happens to be the same country where Shah Rukh Khan’s much-hyped upcoming film King is currently being shot.Though no official confirmation has come from Akshay’s side, the timing and location have left followers excited and curious.

Fans were quick to speculate that Akshay may be heading there to join the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated action-thriller. Adding weight to the buzz is Akshay’s past connection with King’s director Siddharth Anand. The two have previously collaborated on projects like Fighter and Flesh, and their strong working relationship makes the possibility of Akshay being roped in for King even brighter.

According to a source, “Yes, King is being shot in Poland right now. Akshay has flown there and will be there for a week. He’s shooting for the project in the capital”. For now, fans will have to wait and watch if Akshay Oberoi is indeed the newest addition to Shah Rukh Khan’s mega project.