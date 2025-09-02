Akshay Oberoi Realizes Longtime Dream to Work with Director Shashank Khaitan: My 10-Year Old Wish Finally Comes True

Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, and more, and marks a significant milestone for Akshay — a collaboration that has been nearly a decade in the making.

Recalling the journey, Akshay shared an emotional anecdote, "I remember back in 2014, during the promotions of my film Pizza, I happened to see the trailer of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania for the very first time. I was instantly struck by its scale, freshness, and the visual appeal Shashank Khaitan brought to the screen. Sitting there, I made a silent wish that someday I would get the chance to work with him.

At the time, it felt like a far-off dream, but I held on to that thought. And here we are, ten years later, and that wish is finally becoming a reality with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Working under Shashank’s direction and being part of a Dharma Productions film with such a talented ensemble cast feels both surreal and gratifying. It reminds me that sometimes the universe listens to the smallest, quietest dreams we nurture, and rewards us when the time is right.” With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Akshay Oberoi continues to add to his diverse filmography, reinforcing his presence in both mainstream blockbusters and content-driven cinema.