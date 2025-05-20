Akshay Oberoi Reveals His Experience Working With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Says We Constantly Fed off Each Others Performance

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi is set to charm audiences once again in the upcoming Karan Johar production Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film brings together a vibrant ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. For Akshay, being part of this high-energy entertainer has been an electrifying experience—especially working alongside Varun and Janhvi.

Akshay reflects on the unique vibe of ensemble films: “Being part of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is an absolute rollercoaster ride. The energy on set is insane, and there’s a different kind of madness that comes with working alongside such a stellar cast. Every day is a new adventure, with so many talented actors bringing their own flavor to the scenes."

Akshay also highlights the collaborative environment fostered on set: “Whether it’s Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, or Rohit, everyone is constantly feeding off each other’s performances, and that creates a dynamic that you don’t often get in other films. And of course, with Karan Johar backing the film and Shashank Khaitan at the helm, you know you’re in for something special.”.