Akshay Oberoi reveals the film that helped him bag ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai, Aug 1 Actor Akshay Oberoi spoke about how 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone helped him get roles in films such as 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and a big south film.

Akshay said: "Working on 'Fighter' has been a transformative experience for me. It’s not just the scale of the film but the way it has resonated with audiences across the globe. I am thrilled to share that the success of 'Fighter' has landed me a substantial role in an upcoming Dharma Productions film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' directed by Shashank Khaitan.

He said that this film is a fantastic project where he gets to work alongside incredible talents like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

“Additionally, the recognition from 'Fighter' has reached the southern film industry, and I am excited to announce that I will be part of an unannounced south project that promises to be just as exhilarating," he shared his excitement.

'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles.

Talking about 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank, the film also features Rohit Saraf in a key role.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.

Akshay’s upcoming projects also include 'Tu Chahiye', 'Dil Hai Gray', 'Two Zero One Four', 'Illegal 3', 'Broken News 2', 'Varchasva', and more.

He made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama 'American Chai'. He played his first leading role in 'Isi Life Mein'.

The actor was then seen starring in films such as 'Pizza', 'Piku', 'Fitoor', 'Gurgaon', 'Kaalakaandi', 'I Love You' and 'Gaslight' to name a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor