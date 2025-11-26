Akshay Oberoi says ‘checklist is complete now’ as he confirms starring in SRK’s ‘King’

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially confirmed starring in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “King”, directed by Siddharth Anand. He calls it a "it's a dream come true" and that his “checklist” is complete now.

This marks Akshay’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand post Fighter and their OTT series, Flesh.

Akshay told IANS: “It’s a dream come true, my checklist is complete now that I’ve got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him. Growing up, Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my biggest inspirations not just as an actor, but as someone who redefined charisma and hard work in Indian cinema.”

He said that to be a part of a film that stars him feels surreal.

“I’ve admired his discipline, his energy, and his generosity as a performer for years, and to finally experience that in person is something I’ll always cherish.”

Akshay added: “Also Sid and Mamta are like family to me now in this industry and when Siddharth called me to be part of this magnum opus, I had to jump in and immediately said yes. My association with them is truly special. I’m soaking in every moment and learning as much as I can from him on set.”

In September, Akshay jetted off to Poland for the shoot for “King” The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

Akshay’s latest release is “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

