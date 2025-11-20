Akshay Oberoi says Yash’s ‘Toxic’ pushes the envelope of Indian cinema ‘visually, narratively’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for his next big release 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' starring Yash in the lead, has talked about the upcoming film and said that it pushes the envelope of Indian cinema both ‘visually and narratively.’

Talking about the film, Akshay says, “I’m sure Toxic will also be received with the same love because of its scale and strong production value. It’s Yash’s next big project after KGF 2, and expectations are sky-high.”

Revealing as to what makes the film noteworthy, he said: “What makes this film special is the sheer ambition behind it, from the world-building to the storytelling, everything is mounted on a grand scale.”

“I feel fortunate to be part of a project that pushes the envelope of Indian cinema, both visually and narratively.”

Akshay says working with “Yash and the incredible team has been a creatively enriching experience.”

“And I can’t wait for audiences to witness what we’ve created.”

Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is all set to hit the theatres on March 19.

The action-drama extravaganza 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. It also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.

Talking about Akshay, he will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “King”. In September, the actor travelled to Poland for the shoot for the film.

At that time, a source close to IANS confirmed Akshay’s casting in the film.

The source told IANS: “Yes, King is being shot in Poland right now. Akshay has flown there and will be there for a week. He’s shooting for the project in the capital”.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

