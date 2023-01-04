Akshay Oberoi shares experience of working in Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter'

All eyes are set on Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter'. Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen playing the role of an air force fighter revealed his experience of working in the film.

Akshay said, "It's an honour to be playing the part of someone who has served the nation. My character is a tribute to all those real-life heroes who have fought for their country. As actors, we might imitate their actions, but the grit and courage that they would have shown in real-life situations are unfathomable. All thanks to the director Siddharth and Mamta Anand for picking me for the part."

Recently Akshay posted on Instagram, a picture of himself along with the director Siddharth Anand and co-star Karan Singh Grover to announce his association with the film.

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role and it is touted to be India's first aerial action thriller film.

In 'Fighter', Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country's armed forces.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, and it marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has a Pan India film 'Project K' along with south actor Prabhas and 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

( With inputs from ANI )

