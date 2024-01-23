Akshay Oberoi shares his experience working with Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.

Interestingly, 'Fighter' marks Akshay's second collaboration with Deepika. He earlier worked with Deepika in 'Piku'.

On reuniting with Deepika, Akshay said, "Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure. She is one of the most thorough professionals I have ever had the opportunity to collaborate with. From our time on 'Piku' to now in 'Fighter,' nothing has changed. Her commitment to her craft and the collaborative spirit she brings to the set is truly commendable."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. It will be out in theatres on January 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor