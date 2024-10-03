Akshay Oberoi Signs His Next Project; A Gripping Psychological Thriller 'Resident'

Akshay Oberoi is set to delve into the psychological thriller genre once again, as he signs on for an exciting new project titled "Resident" produced by Filmeraa and directed by Akash Goila. The film is scheduled to commence shooting in November at an exquisite international location, promising an immersive cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Akshay Oberoi, known for his versatility and intense performances, has expressed his enthusiasm for the project, which marks his return to a genre he deeply admires. The actor, who has previously garnered critical acclaim for his roles in similar films, is eager to bring his passion for psychological thrillers to this new venture.

Commenting on his involvement in the film, Akshay Oberoi said, "Psychological thrillers have always intrigued me because they offer a unique blend of suspense and depth. This project, in particular, grabbed my attention because of its compelling subject matter and the opportunity to explore complex human emotions. I'm thrilled to be working with Akash Goila and the Filmeraa team, and I can't wait to bring this story to life."

The film, yet to be titled, promises to be a gripping tale that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With Akshay Oberoi at the helm, fans can expect nothing less than a captivating performance that will leave a lasting impact.