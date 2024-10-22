Akshay Oberoi talks about shuffling between ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Toxic’ sets

Mumbai, Oct 22 Actor Akshay Oberoi is currently shuffling between multiple sets of Varun Dhawan-starrer “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” in Jaipur and his South debut with Yash’s “Toxic” in Bangalore. He will jet off to Europe for his next project, a psychological thriller titled “Resident”.

Commenting on his busy year, Oberoi said: "I feel incredibly blessed to be in a phase where I’m shuffling between sets, working on projects that are so different from one another. It’s been an exciting and fulfilling experience moving between Jaipur for ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and Bangalore for ‘Toxic’.

He said that each city, project, and role has its “own vibe and challenges.”

“That’s what keeps me going. Soon, I’ll be heading to Europe for Resident, which is going to add another layer of thrill to my year. This psychological thriller is unlike anything I’ve done before, and the opportunity to film in a completely different environment is something I’m really looking forward to."

Akshay agrees that it gets “exhausting” at times.

He further adds, "As exhausting as it can get sometimes, I thrive on this kind of schedule because I get to push my boundaries as an actor.”

“The diversity of these projects allows me to explore different sides of my craft, whether it's a light-hearted comedy with ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, diving into a darker, intense role with ‘Toxic’, or stepping into the psychological depth that ‘Resident’ demands.”

Akshay added: “Each day on set is a learning experience, and I am grateful for all the opportunities coming my way."

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, where his character promises to bring a new dynamic to the ensemble cast.

At the same time, he is simultaneously working on Toxic, marking his South Indian debut. The pan-India film, set against the backdrop of Bangalore, sees Akshay embracing a challenging role as he continues to expand his horizons.

“Resident”, a psychological thriller will take him to Europe, where he will begin shooting soon after wrapping up his current projects.

