Akshay Oberoi, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi to Perform Their Own Stunts in 'Toxic'

The excitement surrounding Toxic, slated to be the biggest action spectacle of 2026 is only getting more intense. The high-octane action drama, headlined by superstar Yash, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Oberoi, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and more. And what’s setting the buzz ablaze is the revelation that every lead actor in the film is performing their own stunts, yes, including the fierce female stars. Sources close to the film have confirmed that Toxic is designed as a gritty, high-impact action film, where the makers insisted on raw, real action sequences, performed by the actors themselves under the close supervision of a professional stunt and action team.

Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his commitment to physical roles, has reportedly been undergoing intense action training for months. Alongside him, Yash, known for redefining mass action cinema, is also executing his stunts, ensuring a visceral visual experience for the audience. The film doesn’t stop at male-led action; both Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi are taking on physically demanding sequences with absolute grit and determination, pushing the envelope for action heroines in Indian cinema. Speaking about the action-packed nature of the film, a source from the production said, "Akshay Oberoi and Yash are performing major action set-pieces themselves, no doubles. And it's not just the male leads. Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi have shocked everyone on set with their dedication to training and pulling off full-fledged stunts. The action in Toxic is brutal, slick, and grounded and every actor is giving it their all."

With adrenaline-fueled sequences, powerful performances, and a cast that is committed to doing their own stunts, Toxic promises to redefine action cinema in India. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2026 and continues to be one of the most talked-about projects in the industry.