Akshay Oberoi to join Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to Resume Shoot and Wrap Up ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is currently in the United States for a professional commitment, is all set to return to India later this month and wrap up the remaining portions of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film, touted as a fun-filled family entertainer with a stellar ensemble cast, has already completed the bulk of its shoot, with just a few key scenes left to be filmed.

Directed by a renowned filmmaker and backed by a reputed production house, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari brings together an entertaining mix of family drama, comedy, and relatable moments that reflect Indian values and relationships.

A source close to the project shared, “Akshay has been juggling multiple exciting projects this year. He had to fly to the US for an international work commitment that had been in the pipeline for a while. But he’s fully committed to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and will resume shooting immediately upon his return. The remaining portions are expected to be wrapped up by the end of July.”

Speaking about the shoot, Akshay Oberoi said, "I’ve been shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari for a while now, and we’re almost at the finish line. There are just a few scenes left to complete once I’m back from the US. I’m looking forward to getting back on set and wrapping it up with the team."

With its engaging narrative and ensemble cast, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is one of the highly anticipated family entertainers slated for release soon.