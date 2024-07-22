Akshay Oberoi to Star as Cop in Shanker Raman’s Next Film, Shares Uniform Look (See Pic)

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to be playing police personnel in his next. The talented actor recently shared a picture of himself donning a khaki police uniform, leaving fans eagerly speculating about his next on-screen role. The image, which showcases Akshay looking dashing and authoritative, has confirmed the rumors that he is playing a cop in his upcoming project which is set to be directed by Shanker Raman. Akshay has previously worked with him on Gurgaon and this film mark their second collaboration.

Akshay, known for his versatile performances, has consistently wowed audiences with his dynamic roles. His portrayal of a fighter pilot in his last film left a significant impact, solidifying his status as a compelling actor in uniformed roles. This latest appearance in police attire has only heightened fans' curiosity and excitement.

A source close to the actor commented, "Akshay's performance as an airforce officer was highly appreciated by his fans. They loved seeing him in a uniform, and there's a good chance we might see him in a different yet equally powerful role in the future." The project is said to be an action drama and will go on floors in October this year.