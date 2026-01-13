Akshay Oberoi: ‘Toxic’ has been one of the most demanding experiences of my career

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actor Akshay Oberoi has spoken about his prep for his role in the Yash-starrer Toxic and said that he has done action sequences before, but what the upcoming movie expected from him was nothing like he had ever done before.

For Akshay, Toxic presented a completely new challenge. Akshay reveals that the action in Toxic pushed him into an entirely different physical and mental zone.

Speaking about his preparation, Akshay told IANS: “The action in Toxic is on a different scale altogether. I’ve done action in my earlier films, but what this film expected from me was nothing like (what) I’ve ever done before.”

The actor stated that the film has its own grammar of movement and its own set of rules.

Akshay said: “The choreography, the detailing, the physical drills, everything was designed to build not just muscle but endurance, timing, and absolute mind–body sync. The director and action team had a very specific vision, and the world of Toxic has its own grammar of movement, its own rules. I trained for weeks to make sure I could deliver that.”

Akshay concluded: “This has been one of the most demanding and exhilarating experiences of my career.”

The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

The film features a formidable technical lineup, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid.

The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

