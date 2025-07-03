Akshay Oberoi Turns Basketball Coach for Son Avyaan, “It’s More Than a Game for Us”

Akshay Oberoi is now channeling his passion for basketball into something deeply personal, teaching the sport to his young son, Avyaan. Born and raised in the United States, Akshay has always had a strong connection to basketball, a game he played through school and one that remains close to his heart even today.

Now living in India, Akshay is determined to pass on not just the skill, but also the spirit of the game to Avyaan. While basketball is still among the lesser-played sports in India, Akshay hopes that by introducing his son to it at an early age, he can instil values of teamwork, discipline, and joy in the game, just as he experienced growing up.

“Basketball has always been a part of my life. I used to play regularly with my classmates back in the US, and those memories have stayed with me. Now, seeing Avyaan take to the game with such energy and enthusiasm brings me immense joy,” says Akshay Oberoi. “He’s an active child, full of life, and when we play together, it’s more than just a sport, it’s a bonding ritual. I want him to fall in love with the game the way I did.”

Akshay often takes time out of his packed schedule to train and play basketball with Avyaan, guiding him with patience and pride. Their shared sessions on the court are a reflection of Akshay’s desire to build a connection not just through fatherhood, but through a game that shaped his own formative years.