Akshay Oberoi Wraps Shoot of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'; Calls the Experience Full of Love, Magic and Laughter

Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially wrapped up his part in Dharma Productions’ much-awaited family entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. A heartwarming video from the wrap-up party has surfaced online, capturing the beautiful bond shared between the cast and crew.

The video shows Akshay in stylish party wear, warmly hugging his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and others. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, positive energy, and emotional yet happy goodbyes, as the team celebrated the completion of another milestone together.

Reflecting on the wrap, Akshay Oberoi shared, “Being a part of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. Working with such a talented team and sharing the screen with Varun, Janhvi, and Rohit has been special. The love and energy on set have been contagious, and the wrap-up day was a true reflection of the bond we all built during this journey.”

Speaking about the wrap, a source from the production shared, “The energy on set throughout the making of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been infectious, and Akshay Oberoi has been an integral part of this journey. His wrap was filled with genuine love and heartfelt moments with the team. It truly reflects the spirit of the film, fun, emotional, and celebratory.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Rohit Saraf. The film promises to bring back the essence of feel-good family entertainers and is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.