Akshay, Tiger-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' & 'Gaanth' among OTT highlights this week

New Delhi, June 6 From Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to comedy thriller film ‘Blackout’ and murder mystery series 'Gaanth’, OTT platforms are set to offer interesting and exciting content this week.

Here is a list of five titles that would grab significant attention this week:

* 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay and Tiger-starrer actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films. The movie which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is streaming on Netflix.

* ‘Sweet Tooth’ season 3

The American fantasy drama developed by Jim Mickle, stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, Amy Seimetz, Adeel Akhtar, Rosalind Chao, Kelly Marie Tran, Cara Gee and Ayazhan Dalabayeva.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, ‘Sweet Tooth’ is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros Television.

It is available on Netflix since June 6.

* ‘Blackout’

Vikrant Massey plays the role of a crime reporter in the movie. He meets with an accident on the highway but soon discovers that the vehicle he collided with was carrying cash and gold.

The comedy-thriller delves deep into human nature and explores the consequences of one's actions amidst adversity.

Written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, 'Blackout' will be streaming on JioCinema on June 7.

* ‘Hierarchy’

The limited South Korean series revolves around the top 0.01 per cent of students who control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world. It stars No Jeong-ee, Lee Won-jung, Kim Jae-Won, Lee Chae-Min.

It will be available on Netflix from June 7.

* ‘Gaanth Chapter 1:Jamnaa Paar’:

The upcoming murder mystery series stars Manav Vij, Monika Panwar and Saloni Batra in the lead roles.

The show revolves around a strange case of mass suicide in East Delhi. Monika plays the role of a young psychiatrist Sakshi Murmu, while Manav essays the character of a cop named Gadar Singh in the show.

'Gaanth' will be premiered on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.

