Akshay to headline The Entertainers Tour with Nora, Disha and Stebin Ben in Australia

Mumbai, May 10 Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to headline The Entertainers Tour, which will be taking place in Australia this year and will be joined by several other personalities from the world of showbiz.

The last season took place in North America in 2023.

This year, it will be held in Australia in August 2024.

The second season of the world tour will happen in Melbourne and Sydney.

The 'Khiladi' star will be joined by celebrities including Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sonam Bajwa, and Stebin Ben.

Talking about his acting work, Akshay’s latest release was 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff. He will next be seen in 'Sarfira', 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Housefull 5', and 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

