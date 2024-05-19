Akshay, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa, Ayushmann & Suniel Shetty urge Mumbaikars to vote on Monday

Mumbai, May 19 The financial capital of the country, Mumbai, is set to vote for the Lok Sabha polls on May 20. To ensure a high voter turnout, Bollywood celebrities are urging citizens to exercise their right to vote and come out in large numbers.

Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and music composer Vishal Dadlani have appealed to voters to cast their votes, emphasising it as both a constitutional right and a responsibility.

Ayushmann, who was roped in by the Election Commission of India, urged young voters to participate in large numbers.

In a video message, he said, "Hello Mumbaikars, on May 20, all of you will get an opportunity that comes once every five years. The opportunity to choose your Lok Sabha MP, the opportunity to exercise your right to vote. Do not miss this opportunity because every vote counts."

"Every vote is important because you will decide which leaders will steer the country in the right direction. Your vote is your voice. So vote, and make your voice count, because together we can shape a bright future for our country. Voting is your duty. Let's all participate in this festival of democracy. Jai Hind," he added.

Akshay, who will be next seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle', said: "May 20 offers an opportunity to Mumbaikars that comes only once in five years - an opportunity to exercise your right to vote and choose your Lok Sabha MP. Don't miss it, because each vote matters. Enjoy your Sunday and do your duty for the country on Monday, just like the Mumbai police, who will ensure with their presence at all polling booths that voters don't face any problems."

Akshay's 'Hera Pheri' co-star Suniel Shetty said in a video: "Voting isn't just our right, but also a responsibility. As a proud Mumbaikar, I will certainly vote. On May 20, please step out and cast your vote."

Shilpa said: "I appeal to all eligible voters in Mumbai, please go out and vote on May 20. Voting is your right, and you must cast your vote for the Lok Sabha elections."

Vishal said that he will be out of Mumbai over the weekend, but he will make sure to return before Monday to cast his vote.

