Akshaye Khanna's look as Asura guru Shukracharya in Puja Kolluru's 'Mahakali' released!

Chennai, Sep 30 The makers of director Puja Kolluru's ‘Mahakali’ on Tuesday disclosed that Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna will be playing the character of Asura guru Shukracharya in the film and also released his look in the film.

More importantly, the film is a part of director Prasanth Varma's Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU)

Sharing the first look of Akshaye Khanna's character in the film, director Prasanth Varma, who is the showrunner for this film, wrote, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali. @PujaKolluru @RKDStudios #RKDuggal #RiwazRameshDuggal @ThePVCU."

Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Shukracharya in this big-scale film. Seen in a striking new avatar, he dons the striking saintly persona of a revered Guru for the first time on screen.

With a flowing silver beard, ascetic robes, and luminous eyes that pierce through the darkness, he embodies a mystic whose wisdom shaped the destiny of gods and demons alike. Known as the master of Sanatana Vidya and keeper of the secretive Mrita-Sanjivani Mantra, the power to restore life — this portrayal channels his duality: the spiritual guide and the indomitable strategist who could alter the cosmic balance.

The striking visual evokes the legendary essence of Shukracharya, the revered guru of the Asuras in Hindu mythology, standing before a colossal mountain fortress enclosed by towering cliffs. Under a storm-laden sky, with flames rising from ancient altars, the figure radiates both meditative serenity and unyielding power.

With Puja Kolluru at the helm, Mahakali marks not only the next big chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) but also Akshaye Khanna’s grand debut in Telugu cinema. His menacing, powerful look ensures a foray that is as unique as it is unforgettable.

Backed by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, RKD Studios is setting the stage for Mahakali. With Prasanth Varma’s vision and Puja Kolluru’s directorial prowess, this next chapter of the PVCU promises a cinematic spectacle that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

For the unaware, the Pan-India success of the blockbuster ‘Hanu-Man’ introduced audiences to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Late last year, director Prasanth Varma announced his third project, ‘Mahakali’.

‘Mahakali’ is being awaited with keen interest as it will technically be the first superhero story of a woman.

Prasanth Varma will be the showrunner for this film, which is to be directed by Puja Kolluru.

It may be recalled that in October last year, Prasanth Varma, while announcing ‘Mahakali’ had said, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I’m thrilled to share something very special. Together with @RKDStudios, we proudly present the tale of an invincible warrior, the protector of the righteous, and the ultimate destroyer of evil. From the universe of #HanuMan, prepare for the rise of #MAHAKALI. Directed by @PujaKolluru. Presented by #RKDuggal. Produced by #RiwazRameshDuggal”

Responding to this announcement of his, director Puja Kolluru had said, “Here's my next directorial and it's gonna be (fire symbol).Thank you @PrasanthVarma for this wonderful opportunity with @ThePVCU and for making my dream of directing a SUPERHERO story of a woman come true! Thank you @RKDStudios for entrusting me on this incredible journey!#pvcu3”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor