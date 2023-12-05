Al Pacino, Diego Boneta star in 'Killing Castro' thriller

Los Angeles [US], December 5 : Actors Al Pacino, Diego Boneta and Xolo Mariduena will be seen sharing screen space in 'Killing Castro' thriller.

KiKi Layne, Alexander Ludwig, Ron Livingston, Kendrick Sampson, Nicole Beharie, Logan Marshall and Titus Welliver will also feature in Eif Rivera's directorial.

Killing Castro, written by Leon Hendrix, Thomas DeGrezia and Colin Bateman, follows true events when Fidel Castro visited New York City in 1960 to address the United Nations General Assembly as the Cuban revolutionary leader, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The film is produced and financed by Romulus Entertainment's Brad Feinstein, along with Christina Weiss Lurie of Fourth and Twenty-Eight Films also producing. Executive producers are John Takis, Rudy Langlais, Josh Glick, Boneta, Sam Slater, Hendrix, Bateman, Piers Tempest, Joseph Ingrassia and Nick Ham.

"I am honored to be part of telling such an important story that is a piece of history which was largely unknown. Killing Castro perfectly encapsulates the type of stories we strive to tell at Romulus Entertainment, stories that do more than entertain audiences, but create thought-provoking diverse content that bring to light the complexities of real life. We are looking forward to working with the incredible cast led by the inimitable Eif Rivera," Feinstein said in a statement on Monday.

