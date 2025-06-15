Al Pacino shares how fatherhood influenced his acting career

Washington DC [US], June 15 : Oscar winner Al Pacino shared how his four kids, including his 2-year-old Roman, have impacted his work as an actor, reported E! News.

While talking about the positive impact his kids have had on his acting career, he said, "A lot of my work had a little improvement because of them,"

Al, who is dad to kids Julie Marie, 35, with ex Jan Tarrant, 24-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actress Beverly D'Angelo and Roman, 2, with ex Noor Alfallah, explained how Julie influenced his Oscar-winning performance in the 1992 movie Scent of a Woman.

"I was playing a blind man, and I remember my oldest daughter was at the time 3," the actor continued. "I visited blind institutions and they were great to me," reported E! News.

"I said to my daughter, 'Hey, Julie, do a blind person. Can you do a blind person for me?'" the Oscar winner recalled. "She did it and I thought, 'Wow, I can't do this because kids are geniuses.' They have that genius and she was blind and she just did it, no preparation, nothing."

But, in addition to his children motivating his work as an actor, as evidenced in his new film The Ritual, which is currently in theatres, Al has been vocal about how his youngest son has given him a renewed feeling of vitality.

"I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am," he said in October. "I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course."

Roman's youthfulness is so much fun for Al to engage with, even if it's on a video call, reported E! News.

"Everything he does is real," he explained. "Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it's fun."

In addition to the fun Al has been having with his 2-year-old, he continues to find joy in his work, like he did while working on The Ritual.

"I loved it and it was a privilege to have this opportunity," he continued in his interview with E! News. "You never think that until afterward because it's such a struggle doing filmsit's not easy work. But at the same time, it's great."

Al added, "I looked forward to going in. It's difficult when you don't look forward to going to work. I've had those experiences, yes, but I had [fun] on this one," according to E! News.

The Ritual is currently in theatres nationwide.

